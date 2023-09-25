Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Curtis Richards, halloween, halloween novelization, richard curtis

Halloween Novelization Getting Sweet New Printing

Out of print for decades, the Halloween novelization is back and up for a preorder for a limited time, so go get your order in now.

Halloween fans and collectors have some holy grail items that are hard to obtain these days. One such item is the novelizations of the first three films, incredibly the original. Written by Richard Curtis using the pen name "Curtis Richards," the novel expands on the John Carpenter classic in various ways, including introducing a cult aspect to the series that wouldn't be touched upon until part five. Out of print since the 80s, the novel commands a high, high price on the aftermarket. But we all have another crack at it now. Printed In Blood is doing a new printing of the book featuring illustrations from artist Orlando Arocena. The printing is only available to preorder until October 1st for shipping in January.

Halloween Through A Different Lens

Printed In Blood is VERY proud to present the ORIGINAL movie tie-in novelization, reprinted in full here for the first time in over 40 years! In addition, it has been fully illustrated throughout, with nearly a hundred BRAND-NEW Illustrations created just for this release by the vector genius Orlando "Mexifunk" Arocena. This 224-page volume is bursting with both classic and gorgeous new artistic visions of the John Carpenter horror classic. This Limited Edition cover features the classic paperback cover art re-created by Orlando. Produced under license with Compass International Pictures and with full cooperation of the original author, Richard Curtis (who penned the original novel under the name Curtis Richards).

I have waited a long, long time to get a crack at buying this. I have only ever seen one copy of the original in the wild at a horror convention a couple of years ago, and the asking price was $1000. So, I will for sure be ordering this. Make sure to click here and get your orders in before the deadline this weekend.

