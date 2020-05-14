Dakota Johnson Hops Aboard Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Dakota Johnson has been cast in Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling. Following the success of her debut Booksmart, Wilde will next direct the thriller she will also star in and produce. Booksmart writer Katie Silberman will handle the screenplay, form a story by Carey and Shane Van Dyke. They will also co-executive produce with Catherine Hardwicke for New Line. Also joining Olivia Wilde in the film will be Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine, who were cast last month. The film is looking to film as soon as it is safe to do so and hit the ground running. The news was reported by Deadline.

Don't Worry Darling Is Not Booksmart

The film, which is "a psychological thriller which is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert, featuring a housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath." It sounds like the furthest Olivia Wilde can get from Booksmart to me. It will be cool to see her flex those creative muscles a bit. If her first film was any indications, she has a great eye directing, and her second feature should be a most anticipated event indeed. Nabbing Pugh right now is a huge get as well, as she is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, coming off acclaimed performances in Midsommar and Little Women, and a turn in the MCU in Black Widow. She will star as the housewife.

Olivia Wilde is also working on a film about the life of Olympic hero Keri Strug. She vaulted into superstardom at the 1996 Atlanta games when she stuck a landing on a severely injured leg to secure the gold medal for the US Women's gymnastics team. That looks like it will be coming for Wilde after Don't Worry Darling at this point, however.