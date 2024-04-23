Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: Headless Horseman, Lindsey Anderson Beer, paramount, sleepy hollow

Sleepy Hollow Getting A Fresh Take From Lindsey Anderson Beer

Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman will be retunring to screens, as Paramount is still in development on a new version of the tale.

Article Summary Lindsey Anderson Beer to helm a new Sleepy Hollow film for Paramount.

The film follows her successful Pet Sematary reboot and Bloodlines series.

Anderson Beer's overall deal includes her Lab Brew label collaborating with Paramount.

Excitement for a fresh, possibly gothic take on the classic Headless Horseman story.

Sleepy Hollow is returning to the big screen. Paramount is still developing a new, fresh take on the Headless Horseman tale from Lindsey Anderson Beer. She will write, produce, and direct the film after the studio was impressed with her franchise reboot of Pet Sematary last year, as Bloodlines did good streaming numbers on Paramount+, renewing interest in this project. This is part of a new, huge overall deal that Anderson Beer has inked with the studios to bring her label Lab Brew under their banner. The original tale, written by Washington Irving, was published in 1819. It has been adopted many times, including a 1999 film by Tim Burton that starred Johnny Depp and a Fox 2017 TV series that lasted for four seasons. THR had the news.

Sleepy Hollow Could Fun In Her Hands

Set near the Dutch settlement of Tarry Town in the secluded and mysterious glen of Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod Crane competes with Brom Bones for the attention of the beautiful Katrina. As Icabod heads home, he is hunted by the Headless Horseman. This creature may be the ghost of a Hessian soldier or something else altogether. Originally written in 1820, Washington Irving's haunting, yet humorous narrative describes of the local schoolmaster whose lonely journey home turns into a night of delightful terror when he is met on the road by the Headless Horseman.

I think it is about time for another voice to handle this tale, and Beer is a great choice. Sleepy Hollow, the Tim Burton version, was not my favorite. I am not a Depp fan, so that may be why. But Beer is a fresh horror talent, and her Pet Semetary film had some pretty gothic and gnarly moments that were pretty fun. I think this is a great choice by Paramount, and hopefully, this one will get a big priority since we first heard about it in 2022.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!