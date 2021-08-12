Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Been Delayed Again

Earlier today, we reported that it sounded like Sony Pictures was going to end up delaying Venom: Let There Be Carnage amid the rising number of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant of the virus. It didn't take long for the predictions to come true, as The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the Venom sequel has been delayed yet again. However, this delay is pretty small, considering the circumstances; the movie is moving from a September 24th release date to an October 15th. There is currently no update for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania at the time of writing.

This three-week delay is giving me flashbacks to March and April of 2020 when everything thought this was a short-term problem that would be solved in no time, and they could get away with short delays. The Delta variant isn't going to go from out of control to under control in three weeks unless we completely shut the country down [note: we should do that, all in favor of it actually]. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the first big theatrical delay in the United States since the vaccine came out, and everyone said that things would be back to normal by the time the fall came around. That's very much looking like it won't be the case, so you should get your shots as soon as humanly possible if you haven't already and mask up in public. Otherwise, we're going to be looking at a very lonely holiday season.

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, starsTom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. It will be released in theaters on October 15th.