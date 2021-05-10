Dave Bautista is Reportedly in Talks to Join the Cast of Knives Out 2

Knives Out was the sort of movie that everyone knew was going to be good because of its fantastic cast and director, but no one was really sure if there was a market for an old-school murder mystery. It turns out there very much because the movie made over $300 million on a $40 million budget and brought in a bunch of award nominations. It wasn't that surprising that a sequel was announced but what was surprising was that Netflix recently purchased those movies from Lionsgate/MRC for over $400 million. We haven't heard much since, and it didn't seem like people were expecting much anytime soon. So when The Hollywood Reporter announced that Dave Bautista is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Knives Out 2, it came out of nowhere and is very much good news.

Bautista was well known for his wrestling days, but he has successfully made the jump to acting. He got the part of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for as long as he likes. He also did My Spy which was supposed to have a theatrical release but ended up being released on VOD and was one of the top VOD earners of 2020. Bautista is currently making headlines for his leading role in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which is due to stream this week, and he will appear in Dune later this year.

Rian Johnson always draws interesting and fantastic performances from his actors, so seeing someone like Bautista, who clearly just loves every moment of acting, combined with someone like Johnson, who clearly loves everything about movies in general, is going to be great. If they are already casting for Knives Out 2, then that likely means that the script is done, so maybe this one isn't as far away as we initially thought.