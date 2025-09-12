Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, david harbour, Marvel Studios, mcu

David Harbour Discusses the Grand Scale of Avengers: Doomsday

David Harbour hypes the Russos’ return in Avengers: Doomsday, praising its scale and “special sauce,” as the ensemble assembles.

Article Summary David Harbour teases the epic scale and unique magic the Russo brothers bring to Avengers: Doomsday.

Features a massive MCU ensemble with core Avengers, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and legacy X-Men.

Robert Downey Jr returns to Marvel as Victor Von Doom, the main antagonist in Avengers: Doomsday.

Set to be the MCU's biggest crossover since Endgame, with surprises and new heroes joining the action.

Marvel's next all-hands crossover, Avengers: Doomsday, is currently being framed as the MCU's biggest swing since Avengers: Endgame. And this time around, both Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are back behind the camera, with production already underway in the U.K. Now, one of the film's ensemble is adding fresh fuel to the film's growing anticipation. Because, in a new conversation with Screen Rant, David Harbour (who reprises his MCU role in Avengers: Doomsday) specifically talked up the Russos' knack for mixing character banter with bruising stakes in this next MCU event.

David Harbour on Working with Joe and Anthony Russo for Avengers: Doomsday

The actor notes, "This movie's gonna be really good. They have a special sauce. I don't even really understand, but they [the Russos] just know how to do these things. And I think that as evidenced in Civil War, as evidenced in Infinity War, there's something about the layers in which they put the comedy and the drama and the surprises and the scale and the epicness and all that stuff. It's incredible. I will say I've never been on a set like this in my life. I've never seen anything like this. You saw those chairs [from the cast reveal]. So it's like, every one of those guys and girls has a trailer. It's just insane to look around the room and be like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the movie. There's what's his face doing that speech'. It's just enormous."

Beyond the reasonable on-set awe, Avengers: Doomsday marks the Russos' return to the Avengers mantle with an ensemble that pulls from across the MCU. This includes the core Avengers, the newly aligned team Thunderbolts/New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and even a few legacy X-Men players. Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel as not Tony Stark but as Victor Von Doom, the film's central antagonist. A sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is also slated to follow the next year, completing the Phase Six one-two punch. And yes, we're still expecting several other names to appear on the official cast list as we get closer to its release. Because it is a major MCU event, so we're bound to get a few surprises, right?

Avengers: Doomsday is set to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

