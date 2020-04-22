DC Releases Wonder Woman 1984 Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom

DC has released another set of virtual backgrounds for Zoom video conferencing. This time, the theme is Wonder Woman 1984, the upcoming sequel that was initially set for June release before the coronavirus pandemic forced it back to August. But while we may not be able to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters (and even August is optimistic), at least we can participate in video conference calls on Zoom or other video conferencing software with a Wonder Woman 1984 themed background.

Of course, using one of these Wonder Woman 1984 virtual backgrounds could end up giving one of your coworkers a seizure due to the bold color scheme, but hey, these are strange new times, and we all have to deal with a lot of adversity. A press release from DC elaborates on the backgrounds:

They didn't have video conferencing or online hangouts back in 1984. Heck, personal computers were barely a thing. But that doesn't mean we can't bring the colors and style from that decade—along with one of the most popular superheroes on the planet—to our video calls today. Warner Bros. has released four different brightly colored Wonder Woman 1984 backgrounds for fans to download and use while counting down the days until the highly awaited film debuts in August. And as if that's not already enough to get us spinning in excitement like an on-set Gal Gadot, they've also released a new WW84 lens for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for any social media superheroes out there.

DC sure sounds excited about these backgrounds, but that's not so shocking. With everybody stuck inside during the pandemic, Zoom and other meeting software have become the only way many of us get any face-to-face interaction. As a result, virtual backgrounds have become the quarantine equivalent of displaying paintings or statues on your office wall. Download any of the backgrounds below and use them in your favorite video conferencing software at your leisure.