DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery Trailer & Cast

Digging deep into their deep bench of beloved DC characters, Warner Bros. Animation is bringing us DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery. Judging by the attached trailer, Constantine's (Matt Ryan) journey begins slightly after the events that unfolded in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, as he is seemingly punished for his role in the conflict. What happens next is sure to shatter the occult detective's mind. In addition to the Hellblazer, the popular DC Showcase line of animated shorts shines a light on Kamandi: The Last Boy On Earth!, The Losers, and Blue Beetle (have all appeared as enhanced content on past DC Universe Movies) in the 2021-2022 compilation release. DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery makes its public debut as the anchor for this dynamic shorts compilation. The R-rated (for "Some Bloody Violence") shorts collection will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray and in 4K on Digital starting May 3, 2022.

Matt Ryan (Constantine, Legends of Tomorrow) reprises his live-action and animated role as the Hellblazer himself in Constantine – The House of Mystery. In the all-new short, John Constantine wakes up in the eerie House of Mystery with no recollection of how he got there. Fortunately, Zatanna and his friends are all there. Unfortunately, they have a bad habit of turning into demons and ripping him to shreds, over and over again! Camilla Luddington (Grey's Anatomy) and Ray Chase (Licorice Pizza) reprise their roles from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War as Zatanna and Jason Blood/Etrigan, respectively, while Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain) and Damian O'Hare (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) reprise their roles from Constantine: City of Demons as Negral and Chas, respectively. In addition, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) and Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba, Longmire, Young Guns) join the cast of the short, which is directed by Matt Peters (Injustice) from a script by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush).

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and inspired by characters and stories from the iconic DC Universe, the all-new quartet of DC Showcase shorts, starring a murders row of voice talent, include:

Kamandi: The Last Boy On Earth! featuring Cameron Monaghan as the titular Kamandi, Steve Blum as Golgan & Tuftan, Adam Gifford as Zuma, and Armen Taylor as Ben Boxer.

The Losers follows the legendary rag-tag team of World War II outcasts join forces with the mysterious and beautiful Fan Long of the Chinese Security Agency. Leading the cast is Ming-Na Wen as the mysterious Fan, along with Dean Winters as Captain Storm, Dave B. Mitchell as Gunner & Sarge, Eugene Byrd as Mile-a-Minute Jones, and Martin Sensmeier as Johnny Cloud.

Blue Beetle is back following the adventures of the golden age Ted Kord, alias the Blue Beetle, as he teams up with fellow Super Heroes to battle the nefarious Doctor Spectro. Matt Lanter stars as Blue Beetle alongside Jeff Bennett as Captain Atom & Pops, Ashly Burch as Nightshade, David Kaye as The Question, and Tom Kenny as Dr. Spectro.

DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery. The R-rated shorts collection, produced by Rick Morales, Jim Krieg, and Sam Register as executive producer