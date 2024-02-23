Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Doug Bradley, hellraiser, pinhead

Doug Bradley Would Play Pinhead Again…Maybe

Doug Bradley would possibly return to the role of Pinhead in another Hellraiser film. Maybe. There may be a way.

Doug Bradley and Pinhead are one and the same for horror fans. Though the actor has not played the horror icon since 2005, his portrayal of the demon is iconic. Through seven Hellraiser films, he tortured not only his victims but our childhoods right on up through becoming adults. While he hasn't been in the makeup now for almost 20 years, others who have taken up the role have left a lot to be desired. Would he return? According to the man himself in a new interview with our friends at Bloody Disgusting, yes. Well, maybe. Read on.

Doug Bradley Could Still Pull Off Pinhead

"I certainly never say never. I've never said I was done with it. I've never said I'm retired from it." Bradley continues, "I'm sensible about these things, too. I was in my mid-30s when I first played the character, and I was just turning 50 when I played him the last time. I ain't in that age range anymore. I'm now in my 70th year, and to some extent, I think special effects makeup is a younger man's game." It sounds from the Bloody Disgusting chat that the actor would want to adapt Clive Barker's novel The Scarlet Gospels, which features the end of Pinhead. "If we did that, we could maybe present an older Pinhead to be aware of the fact that I am the age I am, that time and gravity does what time and gravity does. An older, darker Pinhead would intrigue me, one not so much in love with the flippant one-liners and the witty comebacks and so forth."

He does go on to say nothing is in the works, and he is content with where he left Pinhead. The whole interview, as most are with Doug Bradley, is a very interesting read. As for the character, I really liked what Jamie Clayton did with Pinhead in the 2022 remake/reimagining, and I would love to see a sequel. We shall see what the future brings.

