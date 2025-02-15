Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, Mike Flanagan

Clayface: Refuting Director Rumors And Possible Plot Details

On Thursday, some names were mentioned as being in the running to direct Clayface, but a new report is pushing back, and we might have some plot details.

Article Summary DC Studios clarifies director rumors for Clayface, with names like Jeff Wadlow now off the list.

New plot details suggest Clayface will explore a "Hollywood horror story" with a struggling actor.

A $40 million budget hints at Clayface's wildcard status compared to other Warner Bros. projects.

A release date for Clayface is set for September 11, 2026, following successful early September openings.

On Thursday, word came down that DC Studios and Warner Bros. had some names on the list for Clayface, and it sounded like things were moving along to find a director. Two of the names that were mentioned were Jeff Wadlow and James Watkins, and the report came from Deadline. The Hollywood Reporter is firing back and saying that the list of directors isn't complete, and they also seem to have some information about potential plot information. THR is saying that Wadlow was never in the running and Watkins "hasn't met with DC's head honchos yet, but is expected to." So they haven't made any decisions regarding this film yet. Apparently, they were courting J.A. Bayona back in December, likely right around when the film was first announced, but things fell through, which is a shame. Bayona's on a completely different level to Wadlow and Watkins. They also reiterate that writer Mike Flanagan was never in the running to direct because he had other commitments.

They also have a reported budget for the film, which is $40 million. We live in a world where that seems modest for a film coming out of a studio like Warner Bros., but at least they seem aware that this project is a bit of a wildcard and isn't going to pull in Superman numbers. They are scouting locations, but if the rumored plot details are accurate, that might impact where they decide to film. Clayface is reportedly a "Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay." Basically, why shoot in the proposed locations of Vancouver, Toronto, New Jersey, or Atlanta if your film is set in LA? There have been rumors about the lack of work for people on the ground in Hollywood proper right now, and considering what that area just went through with the fires, the people there could use a film like this.

Clayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We just found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." We don't have a director, star, or any other information about the project yet, but things must be moving along behind the scenes because Warner Bros. has given the film a September 11, 2026 release date. The studio has had a lot of success in early September as recently as this year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Early reports were saying that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role to play in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished.

