DC Super Pets Casts John Krasinski As Superman

DC League of Super-Pets releases next year, with Dwayne Johnson voicing Krypto, Superman's dog. Now we know who will voice the Man of Steel, and it is John Krasinski. Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, and Natasha Lyonne have all been cast in the film as well. Other roles revealed so far include Kevin Hart, who will be playing Ace the Bat-Hound. Writer-director Jared Stern is behind the film, from Warner Bros and Warner Animation Group. Sam Levine is co-director. Patricia Hicks, Stern and Seven Bucks' Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. Below is the first look at Superman from the film, flying next to Krypto.

DC Super-Pets Is Going To Surprise People

"Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI… DJ's the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets!!" Krasinski posted on Twitter today announcing his role in the film. I really like Superman's look here, and Krasinski is pretty perfect for the voice. We also know Marc Maron will voice Lex Luthor in the film as well.

I have been waiting my whole life for a really cool Krypto, well, anything as well, so this is such great news. We hadn't heard anything about this project in quite some time, but Warner Bros. must really believe in it to get Dwayne Johnson and give it a theatrical run. DC League of Super-Pets will open on May 20th, 2022, so right before Memorial Day. You don't put films that you think will bomb in that slot, and reportedly the studio is super impressed with what they have seen of it. With Krasinski in as the Man of Steel, this is really shaping up to maybe be something special.