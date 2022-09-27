Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Will Return As Wolverine & A Release Date

Well, thank god someone finally decided to bring some real Deadpool 3 news to the world that isn't the writers and everyone else saying for the tenth time that the movie will stay true to the previous iterations despite being owned by Disney now. There wasn't any word about the film at San Diego Comic-Con in July or the D23 Expo earlier this month, but if we're being honest, no one really needs those to make big announcements these days, and even more so when your star is Ryan Reynolds. Probably the only other star besides Dwayne Johnson who has really figured out how to do social media right, Reynolds took to social media to post a video that very much is poking fun at all of the behind-the-scenes featurettes we usually see with movies like this. In the end, he reveals that he's no ideas, save for one, and we see him ask Hugh Jackman as he goes up the stairs in the background if he wants to play Wolverine again. "Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replies.

From there, we get a nice Deadpool logo with the Wolverine claws coming right through it and, finally, a release date for Deadpool 3 so people can finally shut up about it. The release date will be September 6, 2024, which, if you're keeping track, is still part of phase five; it looks like since it is a month after Thunderbolts and three months before Fantastic Four. These things tend to get shifted, but this is certainly an interesting development. If we're being honest, that little conversation between Reynolds and Jackman have in the video is probably not that far off when it comes to what actually happened in real life. It will be fun to see their dynamic on screen again and in a way that is true to both characters. Shawn Levy, whom Reynolds has worked with twice on both Free Guy and The Adam Project, is directing with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning for the screenplay