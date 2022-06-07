FFS, Yes, Deadpool 3 Will Be R-Rated Under Disney Says The Writers

To say fans can be stubborn would be an understatement. While it's natural to be skeptical that Deadpool 3 will continue the franchise as the lone X-Men cinematic universe holdover from the Fox days, there's still heavy doubt whether its new on-screen IP owners, Disney, can be trusted. Never mind the previous promises from star Ryan Reynolds and franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, nor the fact that when the Mouse left the adult-oriented Netflix Defenders, MCU shows intact into their new home at Disney+. Now the Zombieland writers again are trying to reassure fans that the first MCU Deadpool film will remain R-rated, talking to The Playlist.

"We want to make it great," Reese explained since their last sequel in 2018, based on the Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza comic. "We're in the laboratory working on it with Ryan Reynolds all the time, and we're very much entertaining ourselves. So, hopefully, that translates and ultimately will entertain the world. But you know, it's a marriage between Fox and Disney. it's two different universes, and it's not easy, but it's also a wonderful challenge and high-class problems to be able to merge those, those worlds. So, we're, we're enjoying it."

Reese explained the logistics that broke down coming from FOX into Disney's Marvel Studios since mutants weren't introduced officially until Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "It's two completely different regimes, right?" he said. " So, it's two different bureaucracies. It was Fox, all these different people, and now it's not those people anymore. It's these [Disney] people, and these people do things their way. And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel's been incredibly supportive. They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It's not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, 'you know, that's too far,' that could happen, but to this point, it's been nothing but support."

As far as Reese's new corporate masters, "It's been nothing but, 'How can we help you?' 'What from our universe would you like to use? How, how can we make your life easy?' And we're gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We're not… this is not going to be the Disney-fied 'Deadpool.' So they're awesome, and now it's up to us to come through and justify that faith. They're not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I'd never say never; I guess there's an outside chance, but we've always been told it can be R-[rated], and we're proceeding as if it's R," he promised. "We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don't think that'll change. It's on the title page!" Wernick jested. "Dead Fucking Pool," they laughed. You can check out the whole interview, including the Chris Hemsworth-starred Spiderhead for Netflix, here.