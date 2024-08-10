Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: bucket, deadpool, deadpool & wolverine, Deadpool And Wolverine, marvel, popcorn, popcorn bucket, wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Give You 10 Ambient Hours Of Pure Bucket

Marvel decides to lean hard into the... marketing of the Wolverine popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine with a 10-hour ambient video

Do you like popcorn? Do you like theme-park jazz music? Do you like pulling popcorn out of large bucket holes to the sound of modern elevator music? Then, by gawd, does Marvel have the best 10-hour video for you on the planet! There's no denying the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine, as it dominated the box office and the hearts of Marvel fans to see the two iconic characters finally featured together in an MCU film. And with it, as we went out of our way to make sure you knew about it, was the ever-popular Wolverine popcorn bucket. Playing off the trending themed popcorn buckets that went viral after Dune: Part Two made one out of a sandworm for AMC Theaters. Rather than push away from any "awkwardness" people might have about the shape, Marvel decided to lean heavily with their marketing campaign with one designed to look like Wolverine's open mouth.

You'd think that might be where the story ends, with millions of people in on the joke, buying buckets by the truckload as they eat popcorn out of Hugh Jackman's head. But wait! There's more! This weekend, Marvel Entertainment dropped what can only be described as the longest and sexiest commercial for a popcorn bucket you've ever seen. Playing off the long-form ambient videos you see all over YouTube, they have made a ten-hour "Popcorn and Jazz" video in which you get to see the Wolverine Popcorn Bucket in a variety of… uses, shall we say. From being gently caressed by Deadpool's gloved fingers to showering it in fluffy butterfly flakes to drizzling it with the hottest seven pumps of butter you could have ever asked for. All to the tunes of '90s hot jazz you might overhear on a sex hotline commercial at 3 am on the USA Network. It is, by far, one of the funniest promotions for Deadpool & Wolverine so far. Enjoy the video above as we look forward to seeing this play in the background of every geeky bar for months.

