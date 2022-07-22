Deadpool Films & Logan Coming to Disney+ Expanding Adult Content

When Disney purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019, there were lingering questions about what the Mouse would decide to do with their Marvel-owned content with the X-Men cinematic universe. When Netflix's exclusive rights to the Marvel Defenders shows expired, Disney announced the adult-rated shows that include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders would make their way toward Disney+ rather than Hulu; many wondered why Fox's R-rated films in 2016's Deadpool, its 2018 sequel Deadpool 2, and 2017's Logan didn't make the transition at the time as well. The title characters are played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively. The other shoe finally dropped as Disney announced Disney+ would include the critically-acclaimed films on July 22nd.

Disney+ already includes the greater bulk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring the entire 14-year history in addition to the original TV series. The only exceptions start with 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which is from Universal, owns the IP's solo film rights, and is currently available to stream on HBO Max. Sony has licensed its cinematic Spider-Man films to various streaming platforms, including Hulu. Sony also produced 2007's Ghost Rider, which is available to stream on Hulu, while its 2012 sequel, The Spirit of Vengeance, is available on Starz! New Line's Blade trilogy is available to stream on HBO Max.

Regarding what other Fox Marvel films Disney+ has incorporated in the library, fans can watch the 2005 incarnation of The Fantastic Four, but not its 2007 Rise of the Silver Surfer. They can also watch the 2015 Josh Trank reboot. The 2003 Ben Affleck-starred Daredevil is available to stream on HBO Max. The rights of Ghost Rider and Blade reverted back to Marvel Studios as we saw Gabriel Luna play the Robbie Reyes incarnation of Ghost Rider on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the upcoming Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage). The latter made a vocal cameo in the post-credit scene of 2021's Eternals. | The Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds and Jackman also chimed in on the announcement.