Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released

Marvel and Disney have released three new high-quality images from Deadpool & Wolverine. The film will be released on July 26th.

Disney is having an excellent month with Inside Out 2, which is breaking all sorts of records and becoming the biggest movie of the year. May wasn't even that bad for them either since Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes did pretty well, too. They want to keep up that streak of good months with July, and Deadpool & Wolverine is that big ticket item. At this point, it's almost a guarantee that the film will do well, and it's the only Marvel movie of the year after 2023 that was a bit of a letdown. We're in the final weeks before the release of the film, so expect the marketing to start going completely wild. If you want to stay spoiler-free, now is the time to avoid TV spots and trailers. We don't have any spoiler concerns right now, with three new high-quality images released from the film and even more shots of both of the costumes, so the cosplayers have some good source material.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

