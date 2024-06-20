Posted in: 20th Century Studios, 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, wes ball

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Comes To Digital In July, Disc Later

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes will release to digital services on July 9th, with a 4K Blu-ray release to follow in August.

The film has grossed $376 million worldwide and boasts stellar reviews.

Starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan, directed by Wes Ball with exclusive extras.

Special features include a making-of doc and 14 deleted scenes with commentary.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been one of the most surprising successes of the summer box office, having taken in $376 million worldwide. It is also an excellent movie. Starting July 9th, the film will be available on digital services, with a 4K Blu-ray to follow on August 27th. The film stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. It was written by Josh Friedman and directed by Wes Ball. Special features included on the releases include 14 deleted and extended scenes, as well as a making-of documentary titled Inside The Forbidden Zone. Below is the cover for the 4K release, as well as the specs for the disc.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes 4K Release Details

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species — and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Here are the special features and specs:

-Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Join director Wes Ball, cast, and crew as they expand the Planet of the Apes legacy for a new generation. Travel to the outdoor production in Australia, train at Ape School, and discover the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom.

-14 Deleted/Extended Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball

-4K: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks. Blu-ray (Theatrical): English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

