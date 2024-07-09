Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: New TV Spot And The Bachelorette Promo

Marvel Studios has released a new TV Spot for Deadpool & Wolverine and a new promo video for The Bachelorette.

Article Summary Marvel debuts a new TV spot for 'Deadpool & Wolverine', signaling major summer hype.

Marketing push includes a unique promo tying in with 'The Bachelor' universe.

Beware of minor spoilers in the latest action-packed promotional materials.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' set to hit screens on July 26, with a stellar ensemble cast.

Disney and Marvel continue to market Deadpool & Wolverine a lot. This is looking like it could be one of the biggest movies of the summer, so it's not surprising that they want to get as many butts in theaters as possible. Marvel Studios is also looking to have a comeback after a mediocre 2023 and wants to prove to everyone that they still have as much influence at the box office as before. They don't, but they want everyone to think that they do. We got another new TV spot, and, as a reminder, these TV spots are when minor spoilers start to show up, so keep that in mind. We also have a new promo that leans into The Bachelor universe and all of its various shows because why not?

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!