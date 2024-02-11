Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser Has Wade Becoming Marvel Jesus

The teaser that everyone was waiting for, Deadpool & Wolverine, finally dropped, and it appears Wade has appointed himself as Marvel Jesus.

Article Summary Teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine finally drops, revealing title but scarce details.

Wade channels Marvel Jesus vibes in the action-packed teaser.

Fans rest easy as tone matches predecessors; no Disney meddling detected.

Images and poster raise hype, but plot remains shrouded in mystery.

The big teaser for the Super Bowl is finally here, and people can stop leaking things and freaking the hell out over this movie. We also finally have a title, but not much else since, at the time of writing, we only have the teaser, the poster, and the images to go on, but no summary or production notes. So the information that we have on Deadpool & Wolverine is still rather limited, but in terms of tone, it looks just like the other three people, so those who thought Disney was stupid enough to fix something that was very much not broken can stop writing op-eds and long ass tweet threads about it.

Deadpool & Wolverine Is Suddenly Standing On Its Own

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3, or Deadpool & Wolverine as we know it now, after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a production that suddenly has the weight of the world on its shoulders after multiple underperformances at the box office in 2023 and delays due to the strikes, making it the only MCU film that will be released in 2024. The rumors about this film are as pervasive as they get, so who knows what the movie that makes it to the big screen on July 26, 2024, will be.

