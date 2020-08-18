Maggie Q And Liam Hemsworth Star In Trailer For Death Of Me

The trailer for the new horror film Death of Me is now online. The film stars Maggie Q and Liam Hemsworth, as the two of them wake up hungover after a night of partying and not remembering what they did the night before. Looking for answers, they end up watching footage from the debauchery, only to find that the footage shows Neil (Hemsworth) murdering Christine (Maggie Q). Guess that would be a problem. Together, they try to unravel the mystery of what is happening while dealing with things like black magic and other supernatural elements. Sounds pretty good, and you can catch the trailer, poster, and synopsis for Death of Me down below.

Death Of Me Synopsis & Poster

"Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil's camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night's events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder."

I feel like had this come out in theaters in January/February; it could have made some noise for sure. It will still release in select theaters, but the majority of the audience at this point will be On-Demand and digital. This looks really solid, and any excuse to watch Maggie Q is a welcome one. Hopefully, this one doesn't venture down the predictable path, and it has a few surprises up its sleeve. Death of Me will release in theaters,

On-Demand, and digitally on October 2nd.