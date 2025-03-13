Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: deep cover

Deep Cover: First Look Images Of An Improv Trio In Over Their Heads

The first images for the new comedy Deep Cover show an improv trio in over their heads. The film will be released on Prime on June 12, 2025.

Article Summary First images of Deep Cover reveal an improv trio diving into London's crime underworld.

Prime Video comedy blends crime thriller tone with humor and strong performances.

Cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and more.

Directed by Tom Kingsley, Deep Cover releases on Prime on June 12, 2025.

There are probably a couple of jokes to be made about what comedians, even more specifically improv comics, do if they don't make it in comedy. The "failed comedian" thing is a trope for a reason, but something else that isn't often explored by improv comics is going undercover for the police. That is the plot of the new comedy Deep Cover, which will be released on Prime Video in June. We have three different comics, and they are tasked with infiltrating the London gangs using improv skills. It's a bit of a buckwild premise, but the movie has also managed to grab some impressive cast members, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Ian McShane, and Sean Bean to name some of them along with Nick Mohammed, who will be a familiar face for Ted Lasso fans. The movie is written by The Pin (aka Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen,) and Owen gave Empire a bit of information about our trio. Prime has also shared two images and a summary as well.

"Nick's character is very much our audience's way in," co-writer Owen explains to Empire on set. "He's a guy who's downtrodden at work. He's disrespected. He can't make friends. He just goes to improv class as a way to gain some confidence and people skills. Orlando's character is a super-intense method actor who's using improv as a tool to develop characterisation and stay sharp. And Bryce's character is the teacher of the improv class. So you've got three radically different approaches and levels of experience and priorities."

Anyone who has seen the Jurassic World movies will recognize Colin Trevorrow's name attached as producer, but for Trevorrow, this was more like returning to his roots. He explained how he's "more of a comedy nerd than a comedy stylist. … I was an intern at SNL in my freshman year in college. That was Will Ferrell's first year. It was amazing." This might be a comedy, but Trevorrow and director Tom Kingsley aren't approaching it as one. Trevorrow explained they are "shooting it like a serious, dramatic crime thriller. Visually, we're trying not to play it like a comedy." Good comedy is born from good writing and delivery above everything else, and the juxtaposition of a serious crime movie with good comedy writing and delivery is where the magic can happen. Deep Cover was probably not on your radar, but maybe it'll be worth checking out in June.

Deep Cover: Summary, Cast List Release Date

DEEP COVER is a fast-paced action comedy set in London. Kat (Bryce Dallas-Howard), an aspiring comedian, is currently teaching improv classes and beginning to question if she's missed her chance at success when an undercover policeman offers her the role of a lifetime. Kat, with two of her improv students – Marlon (Orlando Bloom) and Hugh (Nick Mohammed), must infiltrate London's gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals. The trio quickly find themselves in over their heads.

Deep Cover, directed by Tom Kingsley, stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Ian McShane, and Sean Bean. It will be released on Prime Video on June 12, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!