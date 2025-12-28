Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, The purge, the purge 6

The Purge Producer Says the Sixth Entry is Still Being Written

A producer attached to The Purge franchise from Blumhouse offers fans an update on the status of the long-awaited sixth installment.

Article Summary The Purge 6 is still being written, with producer Brad Fuller confirming the script is in development.

James DeMonaco, creator of The Purge, is expected to return as writer and possibly director for the sequel.

Frank Grillo's character Leo Barnes may return, with both Grillo and producers showing strong interest.

The Purge franchise has earned $500 million worldwide, fueling interest for a profitable next installment.

The Purge franchise has spent more than a decade establishing itself as a violent, politically charged horror staple, turning its one-night-of-legal-crime concept into five films, a TV series, and more than half a billion dollars at the box office. Naturally, another movie has been on the table for a while, but there is still no substantial news on when The Purge 6 will actually arrive.

Now producer Brad Fuller is offering a hopeful update on where things stand.

The Purge Producer Says a Script for The Purge 6 is Still Being Developed

Speaking with ComicBook, he stressed how much he wants creator James DeMonaco back behind the camera and how central Frank Grillo is to the next chapter. "I love working with James [DeMonaco], and I am glad he wants to come back. I love being on set with James. He understands the Purge universe better than anyone else since it came out of his brain." He then added, "And Frank [Grillo] and I are friends. I think he is so good for that franchise. I would love for Frank to kick ass all day long. I know James is working on a script. I haven't seen it yet, but we would love to do another one."

After initially calling 2021's The Forever Purge the planned finale, DeMonaco revealed that he actually had an idea for a sixth film (following some persuasion by Jason Blum) and has teased the return of Grillo's ex-cop vigilante, Leo Barnes. Furthermore, if the franchise does keep going, it will definitely be building on a very profitable foundation. Across five entries, The Purge films have made roughly $500 million worldwide on a combined production budget of about $53 million, ranking among the most successful horror series of the last decade.

The most recent film, The Forever Purge, earned around $77 million worldwide on a budget of $18 million during the pandemic, despite negative reviews and being marketed as a final chapter. Sure, nothing is official yet in terms of dates or casting, but between box office success, DeMonaco actively writing, Fuller's enthusiasm, and Grillo's stated interest in returning, it sounds like there are still plenty of opportunities for more of The Purge universe.

But what's your take? Do you think a sixth installment of The Purge could work?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!