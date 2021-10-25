Denis Villeneuve Says Dune: Part Two Will Be More "Fun" & "Cinematic"

If there is one thing that fans of Dune: Part One agree on is that they want Part Two pretty much immediately. Unlike most movies that split source material in half, Warner Bros. did not and has not greenlit the second half of Dune at the time of writing. Judging from some responses that have appeared on social media, that might be the thing that is keeping people from checking out the movie at all. They are worried that they are going to watch half a movie and Warner Bros. is going to leave them hanging. We'll have to see if they give Part Two the greenlight, but during an interview with director Denis Villeneuve, Screen Rant asked if he could tell them one thing to expect from Part Two.

"I will not dare to do that. The difference is just that Dune: Part One, of course, is like an introduction to a world where we explain who is who, who is doing what, and what is the technology? What is the culture here? The second movie, I think, will be an opportunity to have much more fun. In a way, it will be more cinematic. That's what I can say."

The box office looks pretty promising for Dune, and we still don't know how the HBO Max numbers panned out. If I were still a betting woman, I'd still say the odds are in our favor. Warner Bros. has said they are being realistic about the whole thing and that they knew the box office isn't completely recovered, which is a good thing. They are thinking long term and not just the short term. There was a lot of exposition in the first half of Dune, so knowing that Villeneuve can just jump right into the fun stuff in Part Two? That sounds very promising indeed.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.