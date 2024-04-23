Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: atlas, jennifer lopez

Atlas: Trailer And Images For Jennifer Lopez's New Netflix Film

Netflix has released the first trailer and images for Netflix's new "not all AI is bad" film, Atlas, which stars Jennifer Lopez, has been released.

Article Summary Netflix has debuted the trailer and images for Jennifer Lopez's AI-themed movie Atlas.

The film playfully suggests 'not all AI is bad' amid industry AI controversies.

Lopez leads a star-studded cast, with Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown in tow.

Atlas aims to blend action with an unusual alliance between humans and AI.

In a move that could not be more comical if you think about it, the first trailer and images for the new Netflix film Atlas are apparently here to tell all of us that not all AI is bad and we'll be better if we're friends with the right robots. It's hilarious considering how the movie industry spent a decent portion of last year fighting against AI, yet here we are with this film trying to spin it as a "not all robots" thing. Jennifer Lopez hasn't exactly been picking the best projects in the last couple of years, but the rest of this cast is stacked with Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong. Atlas looks like it will be a mess, and even if it's a funny mess, there is no denying that Netflix is still burning money on massive movie projects that aren't going anywhere.

Atlas: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it. It is directed by Brad Peyton and stars Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong. Atlas is only on Netflix on May 24.

