Halloween Ends Script Is Done, Waiting For John Carpenter Notes

Halloween Kills releases in a couple of days, but fans are already asking about what comes next. We know that the finale of this trilogy of films that started in 2018 comes to a close next year with Halloween Ends, and director David Gordon Green recently had a chat with our friends at Bloody Disgusting, where he revealed that the script for Ends is done. "Halloween Ends is complete, and actually, I'm getting John Carpenter's notes on the new draft later. So, I'm excited about that. There is resolve. Like any trilogy, you want it to have a beginning, middle, and end. We had a concept of the ending, and two years ago, we wrote the first draft of it. So, we had it all mapped out before we went into production on Kills. We knew where it was going, and we wanted Kills to be a symphony in the middle of the book of the Strode saga."

Two More Days Till Halloween…Halloween…Halloween

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

Apparently, Halloween Kills has what some would deem a controversial, polarizing ending. Hmm, and there have also been reports stating that Halloween Ends will flash time forward four years after the events of Kills. We will all find out in 48 hours when Halloween Kills opens in theaters and streaming on Peacock.