Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Imaginary, lionsgate

Imaginary Clip Warns Us That Chauncey Is Coming For Us

Another clip from Blumhouse and Lionsgate film Imaginary has been released. The horror film opens in theaters this Friday.

Article Summary New 'Imaginary' clip teases horror as Chauncey lurks, film drops Friday.

DeWanda Wise stars and produces, with Tom Payne and more in the cast.

Plot: A family faces terror as a sinister stuffed bear named Chauncey emerges.

Director Jeff Wadlow promises a story with twists, scares, and thrilling fun.

Imaginary has released a clip online, as we are only a week away from the latest Blumhouse release. The film stars DeWanda Wise, who is also producing the film. Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley also star in the movie. It is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who will also produce alongside Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Wise. Wadlow also co-wrote the script with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. Man, they really want Chauncey to be a thing, don't they?

Imaginary Will Be Completely Terrifying

Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playfully and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Director Jeff Wadlow sent out a quote about making the film that somehow makes this seem even more terrifying: "Not all imaginary friends are friendly… at least that's what the characters at the heart of IMAGINARY are about to find out. I love making films that play with the audience's perception of what is real and what is not. So, a horror movie exploring imaginary friends' frightening possibilities was the perfect sandbox for me to play in. I think the movie we made is filled with unexpected twists, big scares, and, above all else, a ton of thrilling fun. DeWanda, Pyper, and Taegen, the characters at the center of our story, are both believable as a blended family and a blast to watch as the tale unfolds. I think audiences will love watching them go toe to toe with Chauncey, our evil little bear. I promise you'll never look at a Teddy the same way again."

Imaginary opens in theaters this Friday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!