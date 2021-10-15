Deviants Vs. Eternals In The First Clip From The New Marvel Movie

The marketing for Eternals continues to roll along as the release date gets closer. The worldwide premiere is happening on the 18th, so the first reactions from the movie might be coming in that night. The social embargo for movies usually comes down the night of the worldwide premiere. We can expect the usual suspects to get their word out while everyone else has to wait a lot longer. Until then, we still have the stuff that Marvel is releasing to the public. Today, we got our first official clip. Variations of this clip seem to have been in the trailers so far, but we have Ikaris, Makkari, and Kingo saving what looks to be some early humans from the Deviants. The best moment is when we get to see how Eternals will make Makkari's speed something unique and really see the geometric power signatures.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Run!" Official Clip | Marvel Studios' Eternals (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3qsQgMhndc&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.