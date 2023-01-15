The Wandering Earth 2 to Open Theatrically in US on January 22nd The Wandering Earth 2 is getting a North American theatrical release on January 22nd in time for Chinese New Year.

The Wandering Earth 2, the sequel to China's first Science Fiction blockbuster, which earned $700 million at the box office (in China) in 2019, will open in over 125 cinemas in the U.S. and Canada, including 30 Imax theaters. Well, Go USA has picked up distribution for the feature film.

The Wandering Earth Was Massive. Will The Wandering Earth 2 Be The Same?

The Wandering Earth 2 and its predecessor are based on a novella by The Three-Body Problem author Liu Cixin. The specialty label has acquired the domestic theatrical rights to the film and set it up for a day-and-date release in China on Jan. 22, the first day of the Chinese New Year. The sequel has a runtime of 170 minutes.

As the official synopsis goes, "The much-anticipated prequel to 2019 sci-fi blockbuster THE WANDERING EARTH—the #5 highest-grossing non-English film of all-time—lands in North American theaters just in time for Chinese New Year.

​​In the near future, after learning that the sun is rapidly burning out and will obliterate Earth in the process, humans build enormous engines to propel the planet to a new solar system far out of reach of the sun's fiery flares. However, the journey out into the universe is perilous, and humankind's last shot at survival will depend on a group of young people brave enough to step up and execute a dangerous, life-or-death operation to save the earth."

The film is written and directed by Frant Gwo, who also helmed the first movie, with Chinese action star Wu Jing (star and director of Wolf Warrior 2) returning and Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau joining the cast. Liu Cixin is credited as a producer on the film, alongside Fu Ruoqing as executive producer.

The first, The Wandering Earth, was acquired for all territories outside of China by Netflix; it revolved around a rescue mission to save human civilization as the sun approached the end of its life cycle and was set to explode, prompting humanity to build giant engines to propel planet earth outside of the solar system to find a new celestial home. China plays a key leadership role in world affairs in the film and helps drive the survival mission.