Eye for an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance: Another Good Blind Swordsman Movie

Eye for an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance is a fun sequel in the new Chinese martial arts franchise heavily influenced by Zatoichi and Lone Wolf & Cub.

Eye for an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance is the sequel to the Chinese martial arts movie Eye for an Eye: Blind Vengeance. It's nearly as good as the first film, enough to turn it into a minor franchise, which is rare in Mainland Chinese feature films. Underrated martial arts star Xie Miao returns as a blind swordsman, and Cheng, a grumpy bounty hunter who can't leave an injustice alone no matter how much he tries. This time, he ends up in that not-so-great common plot of "hero has to take care of a kid," which is emotionally manipulative from the start, but Eye for an Eye 2 gives it some teeth. The plot is a variation on the first film: a young girl asks Cheng to protect her and get revenge on the evil officials who murdered her family. Only this time, the young girl is a child. Cheng tries his best to first refuse, then leave her with people who can look after all as hell and proceeds to break loose as more dangerous enemies show up to kill them. That's fine, you don't watch martial arts films for the plot, you watch them for the action, and especially for the Eye for an Eye films, the action scenes are the big draw.

Eye for an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance is a Fun Combination of Zatoichi and, Lone Wol,f and Cub

The Eye for an Eye films are definitely influenced by classic samurai films, especially the Zatoichi series made famous in the 1960s and 1970s by star Katsu Shintaro. The majority of people in Mainland China have not seen samurai films, but the makers of this new franchise have definitely seen Zatoichi movies. After all, Zatoichi has been the only blind swordsman movies in cinema history with riffs and rip-offs that followed, including possibly influencing the creation of Daredevil in Marvel Comics in the 1960s. The sequel adds a dash of Lone Wolf & Cub to the mix by adding the kid, though she's not an infant but big enough to contribute to the action as she backs Cheng up with moves of her own. The fights are bloodier than in Zatoichi since in samurai movie fights, a single strike is often lethal, especially for a blind man, so Zatoichi could evade almost every blow. Here, Cheng is often cut and stabbed but keeps going, which is a common trope in Chinese martial arts films where the hero will take hits during the course of a fight to up the stakes. As blind swordsman movies go, this is as good as you're going to get right now if you're craving one.

Eye for an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance is now on VOD and Blu-Ray.

Eye for an Eye 2: Blind Vengeance Review by Adi Tantimedh 8 / 10 As blind swordsman movies go, this is as good as you're going to get right now with a decent script, acting and ambitious, brutal acton sequences that strive to show you something new, even if this is really a Chinese riff on Zatoichi since that's where the whole blind swordsman genre comes from.

