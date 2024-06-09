Director of Bad Boys 4 Hopes to Explore an International Adventure

Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad boys, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, film, sony pictures

The successful action-comedy film series, Bad Boys, is ready to expand its horizons as the director of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Adil El Arbi has recently disclosed plans to take the iconic duo, played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, on an international escapade for the fifth installment of the franchise. If given the opportunity, of course.

Bad Boys: Ride of Die Director Already Has an Idea for a Fifth Film

The fourth film has just come out, but the director promises to elevate the stakes by taking the action beyond the borders of Miami and into an international setting, with El Arbi telling Screen Rant, "It's got to go international. We've not seen the Bad Boys in London or in, Paris or in Asia. So, we're ready for it." Known for its dynamic blend of humor and high-octane action sequences, the Bad Boys series follows the adventures of two Miami narcotics detectives, Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), as they tackle crime in their distinctive style. The chemistry between Smith and Lawrence has been a key element in the success of the franchise, endearing fans to the charismatic duo for over two decades.

Since its inception with the first Bad Boys film in 1995, the franchise has enjoyed both critical acclaim and commercial success. The previous installment, Bad Boys for Life, released in 2020, garnered positive reviews for its exhilarating action sequences and the undeniable chemistry between Smith and Lawrence. The film also proved to be a box office hit, raking in over $426 million globally. At the very least, fans of the franchise can look forward to the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their iconic roles for the fourth entry, with the promise of new adventures, explosive action, and of course, plenty of laughs.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die was in theaters on June 7, 2024.

