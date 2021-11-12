Disney+ Day: Disenchated Logo Release as Enchanted Joins the Service

When you have a new streaming service and a giant mountain of established IP, the smart thing to do would be to have a bunch of exclusive movies coming to the service. So when Disney announced that they were going to do their own streaming service, a giant pile of streamer-specific films also wasn't surprising. For Disney, a streamer-specific movie that made a ton of sense for the service was the sequel to Enchanted. The first movie came out in 2007 and was ahead of its time in this writer's mind. The film was one of the first times Disney started to get super meta about their own tropes in princess movies. It had a great cast, a killer premise, and was a ton of fun. The sequel has been in development hell since the first movie came out, and we finally got word that a sequel, Disenchanted, was officially greenlit during the massive Disney Investor Day event that took place last year. So it really isn't that surprising that Disney decided to give us an update during the Disney+ Day event that is taking place today and officially announcing that Enchanted is on the platform.

We don't have an exact release date yet, but we do have a window which is the fall of 2022. We also got an official logo for Disenchated that looks pretty cool.

A sequel much later than the original is a very common trope these days, so maybe Disney will lean into that with Disenchanted. The story details remain pretty unknown, but Disney will probably drop more information sometime in the summer. The House of Mouse has leaned into the meta stuff a lot more since 2007, so it's going to be really fun to see where this sequel goes. Disenchanted is streaming to Disney+ sometime in fall 2022, and keep an eye on Bleeding Cool for more Disney+ Day announcements.

Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disenchanted, disney, Enchanted, movies