The New Mutants Teams With BossLogic For New Posters Ahead Of Friday

The New Mutants drops this Friday in theaters, and no we cannot believe it either. The final Fox X-Men Universe film has had a rough go on its way to theaters, as most know. But, that is all in the past now. Leave the jokes there, the film will be viewed by audiences this weekend, and fans could not be more excited. To help celebrate the release, BossLogic himself has created character posters for the characters of The New Mutants. You can check them all out below.

Believe It Or Not, New Mutants Is For Sure Out This Friday

"20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."

The film, directed by Josh Boone, has languished around for a couple of years now. For whatever reason, this horror-spin on the X-Men kids could never keep a release date, while rumors of reshoots, and even being scrapped altogether, swirled. All of that matters not now, as the film will finally see the light of day in its original form. At least, we think so. No, it is for sure, coming out this time. I believe. And I happen to think it will be more than worth the wait, and sad at the same time, since we will likely never get a second one.

The film, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It has a release date of August 28th, which is this Friday. For those going to watch it, enjoy!