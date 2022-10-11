Disney Shifts Dates For Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars

Today, it was announced that Marvel Studios had shut down production on Blade so they could find a new director and work on the script some more. There was a mention of how it would be a very tight turnaround if they didn't get things off of the ground immediately because the release date for Blade is next November, and less than a year is not a long time. It turns out that a release date shift was right around the corner because Disney sent out a whole pile of new release date shifts, including a bunch for Marvel and a new date for a Searchlight film as well.

Disney Shifts The Release Dates For Some Massive Upcoming Projects

Blade is getting a new release date, probably due to the director and script stuff they are working on, and it is getting moved nearly a year. It is moving from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024. That gives the new creative team plenty of time to get the movie they want ready to go, and no one has to rush. If that date looks familiar, it's because it was the new date for Deadpool 3 or the Untitled Deadpool Movie, as it is listed on the Disney slate. It has been moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024. Again, that release date was also something else since that was initially the date for Fantastic Four. That is also getting a new date moving from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025, so get ready to spend Valentine's Day with Marvel's First Family. An Untitled Marvel movie previously dated February 14, 2025, moves to November 17, 2025. We are also getting a delay on one of the new Avengers movies as, Avengers: Secret Wars moves from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026. Another Untitled Marvel Movie was removed from that May 1, 206 release date.

The slate also got some updates in that the Untitled 20th Century projects dated for September 15, 2023, and May 24, 2024, have been revealed to be A Haunting in Venice and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, respectively. Disney has always dated a new Searchlight project called Chevalier for April 7, 2023.