Disney's Wish Will Make Its Debut On Disney+ On April 3rd

Disney's Wish had a hard time finding an audience while in theaters, so maybe it'll have a better time on Disney+, where it will stream starting April 3rd.

The film's complex premise may have caused its initial underperformance.

Critical reviews were mixed, and worldwide sales barely eclipsed $250m.

A new TV spot accompanies 'Wish's streaming launch, hoping to draw viewers.

It seems a little surprising that in a year where animation was killing it from top to bottom, we usually forget that Disney and Dreamworks released films that weren't that great last year. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken failed to find an audience over the summer, and Disney had the same problem in November with Wish. The film was initially announced at the D23 Expo to a crowd that did not understand the premise of this film at all, and the initial marketing didn't make it any easier. However, the studio eventually abandoned the whole "this is the star every Disney character wishes on" thing and leaned harder into the more conventional story they were telling. The Disney devil was in the details, and if no one had ever mentioned them in the lead-up to the film and it was just announced as a movie about a girl wishing on a star that comes out of the sky to be her friend, maybe the movie would have done better. That isn't what happened, and the critical reviews were a resounding "meh" while audiences only brought in just over $250 million at the worldwide box office. That isn't good for a massive Disney animated feature with a budget that could be as large as $200 million.

Five months later, Wish is finally coming to Disney+, and maybe the movie will find a new audience since most people who would have been on the fence about this movie probably have a Disney+ account. Encanto found a whole new audience when it went to streaming, and we'll have to see if that kind of lighting could strike again. Wish will arrive on Disney+ on April 3rd, and they have also released a new TV spot to accompany the announcement.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opened in theaters on November 22, 2023.

