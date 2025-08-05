Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Do Not Enter, lionsgate

Do Not Enter Trailer Released By Lionsgate To Build Hype

Lionsgate has released a trailer for the horror film Do Not Enter to build up anticipation. The film currently has no release date.

Do Not Enter is a new horror film from Lionsgate that they are trying to create some buzz for. It stars Jake Manley, Adeline Rudolph, Francesca Reale, Shane Paul McGhie, Kai Caster, Javier Botet, Nicholas Hamilton, and Laurence O'Fuarain. It is directed by Marc Klasfeld, from a script by Stephen Susco. It is based on David Morrell's bestselling novel "Creepers." This will be the feature film directing debut for Klasfeld. Says Eda Kowan, Lionsgate's Executive Vice President of Acquisitions, "We are excited to work with Jordan and the team at Suretone along with Marc Klasfeld to bring this supernatural adventure thriller to audiences everywhere."

Do Not Enter Has The Pedigree To Be Good

The Creepers are thrill-seeking urban explorers who love pushing things to the edge, and their latest stunt – livestreaming from New Jersey's abandoned Paragon Hotel – is their biggest yet. With its mobster past, supposed ghosts, and rumored stash of $300 million, the Paragon is catnip to the Creepers, a surefire way to increase their fanbase. But fear has other plans. Daring to enter the Paragon, not heeding the warnings, the Creepers fend off deadly rivals while supernatural creatures stalk them from the shadows, testing their endurance, sanity, and willingness to pay fame's heavy price.

This feels like an attempt to capitalize on a few different things, putting them into a pot, and seeing what shakes out. Urban exploration, found footage, and social media influencing, to name a couple. Do Not Enter also looks like one of the darkest films that may ever be released. Man, turn on a light, please. Still, the source material is good, and the young cast is talented, so there is hope here. As of now, this film does not have a release date or plan, so it may go to theaters or go straight to digital. When we learn what they will do with this, we will let you know.

