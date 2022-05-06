Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Wanda Has "Clarity"

When we first got the news that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was happening, one of the first things we learned about the movie was that Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, would be playing a significant role in the story. As we head into the film's opening weekend, people are wondering what they can expect to see from Wanda, considering the absolute hell that the character has been put through. The last we saw her was in the finale of WandaVision when she made the right call to end her hold on Westview, but she was reading the Darkhold, which didn't look promising. Star Elizabeth Olsen wasn't giving much away when it came to the virtual worldwide press conference when it came to what we can expect from Wanda and how her approach to performing this character changed.

"Yeah, I feel like, in the previous films before WandaVision, I took up a lane for storytelling that was more grounded in sincerity, love, loss, and grief," Olsen explained. "And with WandaVision, I got to become anything and everything and really, really grow her into a woman. And leading her to accept that she is this mythic woman. And that that is her destiny. And I hope that in this film, that continuation of her acceptance of who she is. And the journey that she has taken to get to this moment. I feel like she has way more clarity now than ever in this film."

When it comes to people who are protective of Wanda, Olsen is right at the top of the list, and she went into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's clear that Olsen is very attached to this character and feels a lot for her.

I just think that my biggest goal for everything is to play the lawyer to my character. And to defend, defend, defend," Olsen explained So whether or not something [is] their greatest strength is their greatest weakness, whatever, wherever they're coming from, or whatever they're processing, my goal is to just defend their perspective. And I don't necessarily think of things as being weak, I don't think we look at ourselves, and we're like, &"Oh, this is a strength of mine." But maybe we do. But I do think she's constantly processing, and I enjoy that even in WandaVision, really, all of the films I've gotten to do, um, sh's constantly straddling this line. And usually in her biggest emotive, losses or griefs is when something's born. I do [think] that we've [been] kind of been the trend. And I do think we get to further that in this film, which is something that I'm happy about."

Olsen is, by far, one of the best parts, if not the best part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and she puts in one hell of a performance. If people thought WandaVision was proof that Olsen is amazing, they are going to walk away from this one with even more proof.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was released in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.