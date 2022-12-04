Dodgeball 2: Vince Vaughn Takes Wait and "See Where It Goes" Approach

After seeing what happened with Ben Stiller's Zoolander 2 in 2016, Vince Vaughn is very aware of how badly a legacy sequel can turn out, which is why he is treading cautiously on a sequel to 2004's Dodgeball. While promoting his latest holiday comedy Christmas with the Campbells, the writer-actor spoke about what it might take on making such a sequel after Dodgeball co-star Justin Long (who also stars in CWTC) created a buzz when he was asked about it.

"They've always talked about these things forever, and I had an idea that was fun, and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think Ben is open to doing it; I think he's in the same boat as me actually, which is if it's a really fun and great idea, then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again, then why?"

Vaughn alluded to the recent HBO Max legacy sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, which followed up Bob Clark's A Christmas Story, as an example of a sequel done right that isn't a retelling of the original. "You would just want to make sure going into 'Dodgeball' that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own," Vaughn continued. "I think for all of us, if it feels right and it's funny, it would be something to go back to, and if it's not, it's just another idea getting kicked around." Peter Billingsley, who starred in the 1983 film, reprised his role as Ralphie in the 2022 sequel.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Dodgeball followed the group of lovable losers at Average Joe's Gym, owned by Peter LaFleur (Vaughn), who is threatened by a buyout by rival Globo Gym, owned by White Goodman (Stiller). To stave off the takeover, they sign up to participate in a national dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas while Goodman signs up his squad to compete against them. For more, including Vaughn's inspiration for the holiday film, a possible Wedding Crashers sequel, and more, you can check out the whole THR interview here. Christmas with the Campbells, which also stars Brittany Snow, Alex Moffat, Julia Duffy, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, is available in theaters and streaming on AMC+.