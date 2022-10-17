A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser Trailer Revealed

A Christmas Story Christmas, still one of the worst titles of the year, released a teaser trailer this afternoon. The short clip shows all of the "iconic" locations and paraphernalia from the original holiday classic, along with the catchphrases you all know and love, before we see an older Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) putting on his trusty glasses. This is the exact kind of thing that people hate about nostalgia filmmaking, all playing in front of your eyes for 41 seconds. You can watch the teaser below.

A Christmas Story Christmas Synopsis

"A Christmas Story Christmas by director Clay Kaytis and producers Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, Peter Billingsley, and Vince Vaughn follows Ralphie, who is all grown up now. He must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it, this time as a dad. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie. Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, River Drosche, RD Robb, and Scott Schwartz, along with Zack Ward and Julie Hagerty, also star." I am a born and raised Clevelander, so the collective cheer that rang out in the streets when this news broke could be heard for miles. That being said…nope. This is a terrible idea. Unless they went full-on drama and made it super sad and depressing, that would have been the only way I would have cared.

I knew one of these damn streaming services was going to do this. A Christmas Story is too popular to ignore, and when you spend your entire life surrounded by it as I have, you wish it would just go away. Leave it to HBO Max, who did release the better than it had any right to be 8-Bit Christmas last year, to become the ones that we will forever blame for this. The film hits HBO Max on November 17th.