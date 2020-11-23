Freaky Officially Hits VOD Streaming Services On December 4th

Freaky has topped the box office the last two weekends, even with it being such an anemic time in theaters. Blumhouse and Universal want as many eyeballs on this film as they can get, though, and after teasing it a week or so ago, we now know that Freaky will indeed hit VOD streaming services on December 4th, less than a month after opening in theaters. You can set a reminder on your favorite services right now for when it goes live, and hopefully, it finds its groove, as the film deserves an audience.

Freaky Synopsis

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent, and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch), and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree."

Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, and Alan Ruck, is in theaters right now and hits VOD streaming services on December 4th.