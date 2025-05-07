Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Conjuring: Last Rites, warner bros discovery

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow

The trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites debuts tomorrow. The final film for Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga will hit theaters September 5.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for their final chapter in the saga.

Set in 1986, the film features the Warrens tackling the real-life Smurl haunting in Pennsylvania.

The film promises an emotional farewell and caps "Phase One" of The Conjuring cinematic universe.

The Conjuring: Last Rites promises to be the swan song for Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren when it debuts in theaters on September 5. Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, Tilly Walker, Molly Cartwright, Peter Wight, and Kate Fahy also star in the latest film in the iconic franchise. This will be the ninth installment when you factor in spin-offs, and they have grossed over $2 billion together. This supposedly will end "Phase One" of The Conjuring universe, as the franchise's future is being fleshed out.

The Conjuring Will Continue Past This One

EW revealed yesterday that The Conjuring: Last Rites is set in 1986, five years after the events of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The Warrens are retired at the movie's beginning, but a new case pulls them back into one final nightmare. The case in question for this film is the Smurl family haunting, in which Jack and Janet Smurl of Pennsylvania claimed that a demon was haunting their house from 1974 nd 1989. Says Wilson about the tone they were going for, which will be different than the last film: "The third film was kind of a detour. It was more a murder mystery, really like a true crime. This really felt like a proper ending to get back to the heart of the franchise, the family of it all." Adds director Michael Chaves: "Even as we were developing it, we were throwing a bunch of ideas out: 'How shamelessly big can we make it?' 'How epic can we make it?' 'Is this the culmination of all the demons coming to face them?'" But ultimately, he notes, "I felt strongly that the biggest, most emotional story we could tell was the most personal story."

If this really is the swan song for these two, the Conjuring will miss them as a franchise. It is hard to imagine them not starring in these, and so rarely do we have to say goodbye to actors in this genre that this film will have special meaning for fans.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will debut in theaters on September 5.

