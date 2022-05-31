Dragon Ball Creator Reveals Strongest Character Ahead of New Film

Dragon Ball is a vast anime and manga universe (multiverse?) that's chock full of strong warriors, becoming one of the most influential action series of our time. In just a few months, we'll finally be returning to that exciting world – and with some final clarity on who the strongest character is, without any room for debate.

Spanning over several decades, the franchise (which is now currently known as Dragon Ball Super for its present-day ongoing story) has offered its primary protagonist Goku the role of the strongest, with very little wiggle room. Though there was that fun period of time where Gohan surpassed Goku to eventually take on the mantle of Earth's protector, but like always, it was a short-lived role.

Since then, Vegeta has had plenty of opportunities to showcase his own untapped potential, only to have Goku repeatedly triumph. So just when it feels as if Goku is surely the undisputed champion of the Dragon Ball world, the series creator Akira Toriyama decided to throw fans off in promotion of the new film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Via the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Twitter account, franchise creator Toriyama explained, "Gohan is actually stronger than anyone…or so it's said, but lately he hasn't really gotten a chance to shine. In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father, Goku. I figured I'd try giving birth to a new superhero by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the Gamma androids."

Considering the fact that many were so confident that Goku since held on to that position, this comment for Toriyama suggests that there's still some regard for his previous ideas detailed in Dragon Ball Z.

What are your thoughts on the most powerful character?