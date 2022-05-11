Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Coming to Theatres This Summer

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation announced that Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, the newest movie in the worldwide anime blockbuster Dragon Ball franchise, will premiere in theaters globally in Summer 2022, starting with August in North America.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the first truly globally-distributed theatrical release for Crunchyroll, is distributed in North America by Crunchyroll. Internationally, the film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, coming to theaters across the globe in all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan, which will debut the film June 11). The film will be released in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed. Fans all over the world will get to watch the ultimate fight anime at the same time this year.

"For more than 30 years, the Dragon Ball franchise has delighted fans around the globe who have followed the world's greatest warriors who defend Earth from forces of evil," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. "We're thrilled to partner with Toei Animation to bring fans the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super to the legion of super fans eager to continue the adventure and to grow the anime audiences who are discovering it for the first time."

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO is the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released in 2018 to fans around the globe. The film has grossed over $120 million at the box office globally and is the #5th highest-grossing anime movie at the box office in the U.S.

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The movie has the full commitment and deep involvement of Dragon Ball original creator Akira Toriyama, with the legendary manga creator behind the film's original story, screenplay, and character design. At this point, he's going to be working on Dragon Ball for the rest of Eternity!

Tetsuro Kodama directs the film and the Japanese voice actors include Masako Nozawa (Gohan, Goku and Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Miki Itō (Android 18), Bin Shimada (Broly), Kōichi Yamadera (Beerus), Masakazu Morita (Whis), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine). The English voice cast will be announced soon. Yes, there will be a dubbed version.

The Dragon Ball phenomenon began in 1984 when the original manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, becoming a top-ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga's popularity has continued to grow, with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball's ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, video games, and merchandising. Now, 38 years after the launch of the original manga, Dragon Ball continues to evolve and will reach new heights starting with this new large-scale movie. It will probably outlive all of us!