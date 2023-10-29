Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Dream Scenario, nicolas cage

Dream Scenario: BTS Promo Nicolas Cage As The Man Of All Of Our Dreams

A24 has released a new behind-the-scenes promo for Dream Scenario has been released that talks about casting Nicolas Cage as the man of all our dreams.

Article Summary "Dream Scenario" casts Nicolas Cage as 'the man of everyone's dreams' in an unexpected twist.

A24 shares a new BTS promo discussing Cage's casting and its unexpected contribution to the film.

Distributed by A24, "Dream Scenario" is a comedy navigating newfound stardom.

Featuring a stellar cast, "Dream Scenario" will hit the screens on November 10th.

There are so many cool movies coming out in the next couple of weeks, so you know there will be a few that have managed to slip through the cracks. One of the films that you probably don't know is coming is Dream Scenario, which stars Nicolas Cage as, quite literally, the man of our dreams. He is an average guy who suddenly appearing in everyone's dreams, and things start to get weird because, of course, they do. A24 is distributing this, and they like to find fun stuff to share with the rest of us. A24 has released a new behind-the-scenes promo for the film that gets into how the casting of Cage really helped the film take on a new level of meta that even the filmmakers weren't expecting.

A24 usually finds fun movies to distribute, and this one has Ari Aster as a producer, so you know that things will probably get a lot darker than you think. This seems like it will be a pitch-black comedy with Cage as our leading man, and that sounds like something I'm very interested in and something there is a perfect chance I'll be obnoxious about for the rest of the year if I end up liking it. So, forewarning, if this one hits for me, I won't shut up about it.

Dream Scenario: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.

Dream Scenario, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, stars Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker. It will be released on November 10th.

