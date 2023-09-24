Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Dream Scenario, nicolas cage

Dream Scenario: Meet The Man Of Everyone's Dreams In The First Trailer

Nicolas Cage is the man of everyone's dreams in the first poster, trailer, and images from Dream Scenario. It will be released on November 10th.

The saying "the man of your dreams" is being taken to its extreme with this new film coming from A24. In this case, we are meeting the man of everyone's dreams as Nicolas Cage's seemingly ordinary guy starts showing up in everyone's dreams for seemingly no reason. And it's not the star of the dreams; he's just sort of there, and in the age of social media, everyone starts to put the pieces together that they have all seen this familiar face in their dreams. The first poster, trailer, and images have all been released from the film that made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A24 usually finds fun movies to distribute, and this one has Ari Aster as a producer, so you know that things will probably get a lot darker than you think. This seems like it will be a pitch-black comedy with Cage as our leading man, and that sounds like something I'm very interested in and something there is a perfect chance I'll be obnoxious about for the rest of the year if I end up liking it. So, forewarning, if this one hits for me, I won't shut up about it.

Dream Scenario: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.

Dream Scenario, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, stars Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker. It will be released on November 10th.

