Drop: BTS Featurette On The Various Methods Of Building Tension

Universal has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for Drop, and the change that Christopher Landon executed to subtly shift the vibes of the film.

Article Summary Universal drops a new featurette for Drop, highlighting Christopher Landon's tension-building techniques.

Director Landon discusses cinematography changes designed to enhance thriller's uneasy atmosphere.

Drop promises a suspenseful experience, blending modern-day tension with classic whodunnit elements.

Set to release on April 11, 2025, Drop showcases Landon's unique take on the thriller genre.

We got the first trailer for Drop yesterday, the next film by director Christopher Landon. He's been doing the rounds in the industry for a long time, but mostly as a writer on films like Dusturbia and all but one of the Paranormal Activity films. While he made his directorial debut in 2010 with the film Burning Palms, his next two directorial endeavors (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse) didn't quite hit the mark for find their audiences. Landon found his niche with Happy Death Day, a movie that no one thought would be good when you first heard the title but ended up being a modern-day classic slasher film. It spawned a sequel, and to this day, people want a third film. Between those two films and Freaky, plus still doing a lot of writing credits, it makes sense that Blumhouse would bring him on for Drop,

We got a new behind-the-scenes featurette with Landon today, giving us some general information about the film's production. What was really interesting was hearing from Landon about how the cinematography shifts once the plot kicks in to make everything feel a little more uneasy for the audience. It's those sorts of visual cues that can really enhance a film.

Drop: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

First dates are nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? Blood-chilling.

Director Christopher Landon returns to the thriller genre with the playful, keep-you-guessing intensity he perfected in the Happy Death Day films with this of-the-moment whodunnit where everyone in the vicinity is a suspect . . . or victim. Drop is jointly produced by blockbuster genre houses Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes.

Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (It Ends with Us' Brandon Sklenar) is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet's young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor's final directive? Kill Henry.

The film also stars Violett Beane (Truth or Dare) and newcomer Jacob Robinson as Violet's sister and son; with Reed Diamond (Moneyball), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), Jeffery Self (Mack & Rita), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project) and Travis Nelson (The Lake) as the restaurant's staff and diners.

Drop is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Landon, the writer-director of last year's We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach, writers of Blumhouse's Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

The film is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy's, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformers films, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. The executive producer is Sam Lerner. Drop will be released in theaters on April 11, 2025.

