Drop Trailer: Christopher Landon Takes Us On The First Date From Hell

The first trailer for the new Blumhouse thriller Drop was released this morning. The film opens in theaters on April 11.

Meghann Fahy stars in a deadly date-night plot with terrifying twists.

Directed by Christopher Landon, known for Happy Death Day and Freaky.

Produced by Jason Blum and Michael Bay, ensuring an intense experience.

Drop is the latest thriller from Blumhouse in collaboration with director Christopher Landon. After finding success together with Happy Death Day, the Paranormal Activity films, and Lucky, once again, they team up to bring us a unique take on a genre film: the date movie. This one stars Meghann Fahy (White Lotus) as a woman on a first date with a charming man. Her night slowly turns into a nightmare when she begins receiving Airdrops from someone telling her that if she does not murder her date, her son will be killed. It also stars Brandon Skienar, Violett Beane, Jacob Robinson, and Ed Weeks. Landon directs from a script by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

So Excited To See Fahy In Drop

From blockbuster producers Michael Bay and Jason Blum and acclaimed horror director Christopher Landon comes a blood-chilling, original fast-paced thriller Drop. Drop stars Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy along with Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane Jacob Robinson, and Ed Weeks. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach. Filmmaker Christopher Landon is the writer-director of last year's We Have a Ghost, and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. Drop is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy's, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformers films, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (the upcoming Flycatcher and The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. Ron Lynch and Sam Lerner are executive producers.

People have been pretty certain that Drop will be a hit because of the creatives behind it and the poster that was released, and now that the trailer is out, the hype can begin. For me, this would be a ho-hum thriller if not for Fahy. She was so good in the second season of White Lotus, and I am here for her to get all of the lead roles and to explode in popularity. Landon's films have been hit or miss with me, but he excels at taking a ridiculous premise and wringing every bit of heart he can out of them. Hopefully, that is the case here.

Drop opens in theaters on April 11.

