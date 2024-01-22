Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: behind-the-scenes featurette, dune: part two, runtime

Dune: Part Two – 2 Short BTS Featurettes And Possible Runtime

Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery have released two short behind-the-scenes featurettes for Dune: Part Two. Plus, a possible runtime has been revealed.

Dune: Part Two looks like it could be the big movie that everyone will have to contend with this spring, and that really shouldn't surprise anyone. The first film was very well received and managed to do well at the box office, even with a hybrid release model. The second one had to be delayed due to the strikes, and Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery likely wanted to release the film under the best possible circumstances. Things are looking like they will be very good for this film if the early hype is anything to go by. The ticket sales for a one-night-only release of the first film with a preview for the second went fast, so people appear excited. Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary appear to be beginning the marketing push a little harder as they have released two short behind-the-scenes featurettes for the film, one focusing on stars Timothée Chalamet and the journey that he is going on with Paul in this film. The second is fun because it focuses on some of the action scenes, specifically the fight scenes that we'll see Chalamet and Austin Butler do.

It's still not 100% confirmed, but some early reports say that Dune: Part Two will feature a massive runtime that is even longer than the first. No one should be surprised by this, but this does appear to be the case. Currently, outlets like Collider and a few others are reporting that the film is clocking in at two hours and forty-six minutes. Settle in for a pretty long return to Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

