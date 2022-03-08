Dune Part Two: Florence Pugh In Talks To Play Princess Irulan

Dune was one of those movies that is a little hard to review or even watch, but it is, sincerely, not a whole movie. Much in the same way that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows isn't an entire movie when you only watch the first half. So when the film was released in October with a hybrid release in theaters and HBO Max, some people were hesitant to even watch it because we didn't know if Part Two was going to happen. Then they announced Part Two, and now Dune is enjoying a rather lovely awards season. We still don't know if it will take home any actual awards, but Dune Part Two is set to start filming this summer with a release date of October 20, 2023, two years after the release of Part One. We have our first piece of casting rumors. We know that returning cast members are coming back, but Deadline has a report about someone new. According to sources, Florence Pugh, who is on a rocketship of a career right now and with very good reason, is in talks to join the cast. While it isn't confirmed what role she is eyeing, the rumors say that she is looking to play princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV.

With a production start date of the summer for Dune Part Two, we should be learning more about new cast members sometime soon, and probably by the late spring, we'll be getting some confirmations. As for this casting, Legendary currently has no comment.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two will be released on October 20, 2023.