Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Havoc Staff, masters of the universe, mattel, skeletor

Masters Of The Universe: Skeletor's Havoc Staff Up For Pre-order

Mattel has a life-size replica of Skeletor's Havoc Staff from the new Masters of the Universe film up for order right now.

Article Summary Life-size Skeletor Havoc Staff replica from the Masters of the Universe movie up for preorder at Mattel Creations.

Features movie-accurate design, sound effects, lights, and real smoke for the ultimate collectible experience.

Staff includes Sentry Mode with infrared sensors, a rechargeable battery, and easy assembly for fans and cosplayers.

Available for $189 and ships with a charging cable and smoke solution; perfect for any Masters of the Universe fan.

Masters of the Universe comes out in less than two months, and the hype train has left the station. In addition to all of the figures coming out, one item, now up for order on Mattel Creations, is a replica of Skeletor's Havoc Staff. This is the stuff of dreams. Life-size, this features sound effects, an accurate design from the film, smoke comes out of it, and a bottom that makes sounds when you strike it to the ground. This is the ultimate item to own from the Masters of the Universe film coming out, or if you're just a fan of any kind. It will run you $189, which is a stupidly good price for this. Fans can pre-order the chaos right now on Mattel Creations. Be sure to check out the official pictures and details below.

Masters Of The Universe Collectors- We All Need One Of These

"Take control of Skeletor's dark magic with our life-sized version of the Havoc Staff, as wielded in the Masters of the Universe film. The rechargeable staff features an Active Mode where you can trigger sound effects, plus lights and even smoke from the refillable fog fluid reservoir. When you set it on Sentry Mode, infrared sensors below the ram's eyes will sense any movement within 6 inches (15 cm) and activate the staff's intimidating features. Use it for role play or put it proudly on display. Nyahh!"

Masters of the Universe ™ Chronicles Havoc Staff™ Collector Role Play

™ Chronicles Havoc Staff™ Collector Role Play Movie-accurate design inspired by the movie, in theaters June 5

Stands 68.25 inches tall (173.36 cm); ram's head/cervical spine at top are 15.44 inches (39.22 cm) wide and 7.92 inches (20.12 cm) front to back

Button-activated lights, sounds, and smoke; striking the ground with the bottom of the staff activates more lights and sounds

Five-piece staff can be easily disassembled and reassembled

Includes lithium-ion battery and USB-C to USB-A charging cable; power adapter not included

Comes with smoke solution; additional non-toxic water-based fog fluid may be purchased separately at hobby stores

Colors and decorations may vary. Product subject to availability. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

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