Posted in: AEW, Clothing, NFL, Pop Culture | Tagged: football, Lucha, wrestling

AEW Teams With The NFL For Team-Branded Lucha Masks

The 2026-2027 NFL season is going to look a lot more lucha, as the NFL has partnered with AEW to make a new line of licensed lucha masks

Article Summary AEW and the NFL join forces to launch official team-branded lucha masks for the 2026-2027 season.

All 32 NFL teams will get unique masks blending iconic logos, team colors, and lucha wrestling spirit.

Masks are both stylish fan gear and practical for colder climates, letting you support your team in style.

AEW NFL lucha masks go on sale tonight at ShopAEW.com, perfect for wrestling and football fans alike.

AEW has partnered with the NFL for a new, awesome kind of item that will make next season interesting, as they are going to be selling officially licensed lucha masks. In what feels like an obvious piece of marketing that should have happened years ago, all 32 teams will be getting their own special lucha mask, tailored to match the team you're rooting for this season, with a unique look that embodies the spirit of lucha wrestling with the different team logos and colors. Giving you the ability to show off your love of professional wrestling with the pride in your favorite football team.

Celebrate Your Favorite NFL Team With An Official AEW Lucha Mask

When we say we're surprised this hasn't happened before, we mean it. Lucha masks being at NFL games is nothing new, as we can recall Oakland Raiders games going back to the early '00s, with fans in the Black Hole being shown on camera donning customized masks that looked like the Raider mascot. What's more, it makes sense when dealing with some of the colder climates, as you're getting a piece of headwear that will cover up most of your head and face, but still allow you to watch the game without looking totally insane.

It's also kind of funny that this feels like an item that's more accessible to the fans, compared to the WWE Championship Belts you can get for 31 of the 32 NFL teams. (Yes, 31, because they got petty and removed the Jacksonville Jaguars belt since the Jags owners also own All Elite Wrestling.) The masks go on sale tonight through ShopAEW.com, and while they didn't put a price on them, if the other lucha masks in their shop are any indication, you're looking at $40-50 per mask. Here's a quote from Tony Khan about the new partnership.

"We are thrilled for the official launch of AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks," said AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan. "The AEW NFL collection is the perfect opportunity for fans to showcase their passion for both All Elite Wrestling and their favorite National Football League team at the same time."

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